Southwest Airlines' 72-hour sale includes $49 one-way flights from RDU

Southwest Airlines announced a nationwide sale that includes one-way tickets for as low as $49. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
That end-of-summer vacation or trip home this fall won't cost a fortune - if you plan it right. Southwest Airlines announced a nationwide sale that includes one-way tickets for as low as $49.

The flight deals are available now until June 8 at 11:59 p.m. The three-day sale means you can book round-trip tickets for less than $100.

The sale only includes one-way "Wanna Get Away" fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.

Round trip flights from Raleigh Durham International to Atlanta, Nashville, Baltimore and Washington D.C., were among those available for around $100.

Round trip flights to New Orleans and several Florida airports, including Orlando, were available for around $160.

Dreaming about Cancun? That's around $377 out of RDU.

There are some restrictions. The low fares can't be used for domestic flights on Fridays and Sundays, and international travel can only be done on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
