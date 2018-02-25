PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Parkland survivor calls for spring break boycott of Fla. tourism until gun legislation passes

EMBED </>More Videos

A Parkland survivor is encouraging college students to head to Puerto Rico for spring break unless Florida passes gun-control legislation. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Danny Clemens
A survivor of the Parkland school massacre is calling on college students to boycott Florida as a spring break destination unless state lawmakers take action and pass gun-control legislation.

David Hogg, a Stoneman Douglas High School senior who has emerged as one of the most prominent student voices calling for gun reform, first floated the idea of a tourism boycott on Twitter.

"Let's make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed. These politions [sic] won't listen to us so maybe the'll [sic] listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL," Hogg tweeted Saturday afternoon.



A week after the shooting, Florida Gov. Rick Scott unveiled a $500 million plan that would ban firearm sales to anybody under 21 and increase the number of law enforcement officers at schools around the state. It would allow courts to prohibit mentally ill or otherwise violent people from possessing firearms in some cases and would allocate funds for more robust health care services for children and young adults.

Florida hasn't passed any type of gun control since Republicans took control of state government in 1999, according to the Associated Press.

Hogg followed up with a second tweet encouraging spring breakers to head to Puerto Rico instead. The island is still recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Maria in 2017, which left hundreds of thousands of residents in the dark for months and killed at least 64 people.


The Trump administration, which Hogg and his contemporaries have harshly criticized in the weeks since the shooting at Stoneman Douglas, was also lambasted for its response to the catastrophic storm. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz went so far as to call Trump the "disaster-in-chief."

Should it come to fruition, the boycott could potentially have a serious impact on the economy of Florida, a major spring break destination in the eastern United States. More than 2 million college students travel for spring break each year, each spending an average of $1,200 per person, according to a University of Central Florida study.

Over one spring break travel season, 540,000 college students contributed $170 million to Panama City Beach's economy, that same study found.

According to Florida's tourism board, tourism around the state brings in $82 billion per year and employs more than 1.1 million Floridians.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelgun violenceu.s. & worldfloridapuerto ricotravelboycottprotestparkland school shootinghurricane mariaschool shooting
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Who is Dana Loesch, public face of the NRA?
Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'
Fla. officer breaks down discussing school shooting response
Unraveling the gun debate: The terms you need to know
More parkland school shooting
TRAVEL
Fight over man's flatulence forces flight to make emergency landing
Southwest flight with smoke showing evacuated in California
Frontier Airlines adding multiple nonstop flights from RDU
Travel alert: Passport fee to increase soon
More Travel
Top Stories
Teen dies in Wake Forest crash, police say
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal away from team after infant daughter's death
Grieving family speaks after fatal Durham crash
Police: Reported explosion in English city a major incident
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Durham police: Man killed in stabbing on Avondale Drive
4 killed across 3 southern states following reported tornadoes
Why one major bank is refunding more than $330 million
Show More
Raleigh home used to support the homeless ravaged by fire
NC GOP dismiss claims by Dems of breaking election laws
Congress releases redacted Democratic rebuttal memo
Trump says arming teachers in schools 'Up to States'
Motorcade for Rev. Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte
More News
Top Video
NC GOP dismiss claims by Dems of breaking election laws
Motorcade for Rev. Billy Graham arrives in Charlotte
Hope Mills issues warning on dam
2 injured after shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
More Video