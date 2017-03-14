TRAVEL

Airlines canceling thousands of flights in wake of nor'easter

Airlines are canceling thousands of flights because of major Nor'easter in the Northeast (WTVD)

with the Associated Press
RALEIGH DURHAM INTERNATIONAL (WTVD) --
A powerful nor'easter is lashing the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast prompting flight cancellations across the country, including at Raleigh Durham International Airport.

The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

The storm was expected to dump 1 to 2 feet of snow on the New York City metro area with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.

RELATED: Northeast braces for massive late winter storm

According to the airline-tracking website FlightAware, more than 5,000 Tuesday flights were canceled. Amtrak also canceled and modified service up and down the Northeast Corridor.

At RDU Tuesday morning, flight boards showed around 65 departures to New York and other Northeastern areas like Boston and Philadelphia were canceled.



Travelers are urged to check with their airlines before traveling.

Click here for the flight status at RDU

The weather service's office near Philadelphia called the storm "life-threatening" and warned people to "shelter in place." Coastal flood warnings were in effect from Massachusetts to Delaware.

The heaviest snowfall was expected Tuesday morning through the afternoon, with snowfall rates as high as 2 to 4 inches per hour.

The nor'easter comes a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s. Spring officially starts on March 20.

