  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
TRAVEL

California, New York top list of most fun states in America

EMBED </>More Videos

WalletHub ranked the 50 states based on their entertainment, recreation and nightlife options.

If you're looking to have the most fun in America, pack your bags and head to the Golden State.

A new report from WalletHub ranks California as the most fun state to visit in America, with New York, Nevada, Florida and Illinois rounding out the top five. Texas came in at number seven, Pennsylvania at number nine and North Carolina at 18.

WalletHub compiled the report based on the entertainment, recreation and nightlife options available in each state. The financial services company looked at the number of restaurants, theaters, national parks, fitness centers and other attractions per capita in each state while also unpacking how much state and local governments spend on parks and recreation.

Per those metrics, West Virginia ranked as the last most fun state, with Mississippi, Delaware, Rhode Island and Arkansas comprising the bottom five.

Check out the interactive map below to explore WalletHub's rankings around the nation:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldfun stuffrecreationCaliforniaNew YorkIllinoisNevadaFlorida
TRAVEL
Hottest summer travel deals ranked by TripAdvisor
IT COULD BE YOURS! This bed & breakfast 35 miles off NC's coast is up for auction
This bed & breakfast 35 miles off North Carolina's coast is up for auction
Is it cheaper to hire a travel agent or book on your own?
More Travel
Top Stories
Police looking for 15-year-old suspect after deadly shooting in Sanford
Morrisville police seek info in serious crash near RDU
Right on the hose! Fayetteville firefighter's surprise proposal
Girl, 10, among several hurt in 3-car crash in Clayton
Authorities believe exploding vape pen led to man's death
S.C. teacher accused of telling 8-year-old to kill herself
Waffle House shooting victim's mom accepts daughter's diploma
Panel can move NC Confederate statues but must follow statutes
Show More
Truck overturns on US 64 in Nash County
'Progress' as crowds flock to Out Raleigh festivities
Driver found dead hours after car went off Durham Freeway identified
3 dead in multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
More News