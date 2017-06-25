TRAVEL

Average US gas price drops 7 cents, as crude cost falls

CAMARILLO, Calif. --
The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.32.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop reflects lower costs for crude oil.

She says the national average is 4 cents a gallon below the price a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.06 a gallon. The lowest was in Charleston, South Carolina, at $1.91 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.53, down 3 cents from two weeks ago.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelgas pricesgas stationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Traveler pays just $76 for a $7,000 first-class flight
Beautiful and sustainable eco-friendly getaways
$49 tickets? 2 days left in Southwest Airlines sale
Residents so ready for I-40 construction to wrap up
Must-see video: Nerve wracking plane landing
More Travel
Top Stories
20 to 30 shots fired in downtown Raleigh
Man fatally shot in Charlotte restaurant
Meet Miss North Carolina 2017
Moore County police find 63-year-old man dead
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
Durham man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail
North Carolina ranks high in analysis of partisan imbalance
Show More
North Carolina jail inmate who escaped turns himself in
Angry customers assault restaurant owner, teen daughter
Accidental chemical release under control
Raleigh Police respond to shooting on Wake Forest Road
Missing diver medevaced by USCG dies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos