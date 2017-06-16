Beautiful and sustainable eco-friendly getaways

Looking for a getaway that is scenic, unforgettable and ecologically sustainable?
National Geographic recently shared "21 Places to Stay if you care about the planet," their list of picturesque retreats, resorts and camps that are "sustainable, spectacular and engaged with local communities."
The destinations include Topas Ecolodge in northern Vietnam, Sámpi Nature Camp in Sweden and The Brando, a French Polynesian resort co-created by movie star Marlon Brando.
See "21 Places to Stay if you care about the planet" in the June/July issue of National Geographic Traveler.
