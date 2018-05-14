TRAVEL

Budget airline Spirit says it's going all in on WiFi

FILE- A Spirit Airlines Airbus Industrie A320 takes off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Spirit Airlines says it will sell internet access on planes by summer 2019 to improve customer service and the discount carrier's image.

The Miramar, Florida-based airline said Friday on average it will charge $6.50 per flight but sometimes more. That's less than WiFi on other carriers, although some offer free content or mobile messaging.

Spirit is known for low fares, lots of fees and skimping on creature comforts. Seat rows are squeezed closer together than on other U.S. airlines.

In an interview, President Ted Christie said WiFi will improve the perception of Spirit's brand.

The airline had the highest complaint rate and one of the worst on-time ratings in 2017, although it vaulted into the top four for timely arrivals in three of the last five months.
