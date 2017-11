ATL - Atlanta - 1,382,846 passengers departing

LAX - Los Angeles - 1,134,894 passengers departing

ORD - Chicago - 1,020,476 passengers departing

DFW - Dallas - 850,314 passengers departing

JFK - New York - 837,078 passengers departing

DEN - Denver - 772,831 passengers departing

SFO - San Francisco - 745,123 passengers departing

LAS - Las Vegas - 636,132 passengers departing

CLT - Charlotte - 623,829 passengers departing

PHX - Phoenix - 613,433 passengers departing

Travelers flying in and out of Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago should expect busy airports, according to a report released by travel companies Hopper and InsureMyTrip Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport topped the list of busiest airports for Thanksgiving. Each airport expects over a million total passenger departures during Thanksgiving week.Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York round out the top five of the list. Both of those airports expect over 800,000 departures.Here are the top 10 busiest airports during Thanksgiving week: