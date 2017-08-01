TRAVEL

Cary mother desperate to find her son in custody in Japan

Alvin Daughtery

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Cary mother is desperately trying to track down her son who she says is locked up in a Japanese jail.

Deshoan Riddick told ABC11 the only helpful information she has received is through her son's friends on Facebook.

Alvin Daughtery, 24, moved to Tokyo two years ago and launched his own clothing line. He is currently pursuing art and working for a record label, but just days ago his mother learned he was arrested.


"I know he's afraid, and he's scared. I'm doing everything I can," said Riddick. "They could be beating my son or anything. I don't know what's going on."

Her calls to the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo have led nowhere, so she reached out to police.

"Tokyo police referred me back to the embassy. They say there was nothing they could do. That's what the embassy is for, but the embassy has not offered me any help," she said.

A friend told Riddick via Facebook that her son was arrested after a verbal altercation.

"I did find out that he was in solitary confinement. What does solitary confinement mean? Is my son locked up in one room or hole?" she said. "He's a very educated African-American man. He's been through college. He went over there at 22 years old and made a business for himself. He's not the type of child to cause confusion or any of that."

His family is now desperately trying to track him down.

Riddick is planning a flight to Tokyo.

"How would any mother feel? I'm here. He's in Japan, and nobody's given me any information. I don't know what's going on with my son. I mean, is the next thing that's going to happen is they're going to call me with a body? What's going on with my child?"
