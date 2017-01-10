TRAVEL

Computer issue at RDU resolved; 12 percent of flights canceled
Raleigh-Durham International Airport

RALEIGH-DURHAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WTVD) --
Officials from Raleigh - Durham International Airport said the computer issue affecting Terminal 2 has been resolved. The problem cancelled about 12 percent of flights and caused delays for many travelers.

In all, 35 flights were affected -- 20 inbound and 15 outbound.

Officials said a hard drive malfunctioned and was fixed around 2:15 p.m. The problem affected airlines' ability to check-in customers.

There were no issues at Terminal 1, so Southwest is operating normally.

Officials said flights at Terminal 2, which includes Delta, American, United, JetBlue, Air Canada, and Alaska Airlines, could still experience significant flight delays or cancellations.

Watch: Officials give update on computer issues affecting Terminal 2
Officials said the issue was fixed around 2:15 pm



RDU said the problem began around 5 a.m. and the airport is working hard to fix the problem as fast as it can.

If you are traveling today, check with your airline regarding your flight status.

