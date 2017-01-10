TRAVEL

Computer issues at RDU causing delays and cancellations

Raleigh Durham International Airport

RALEIGH-DURHAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WTVD) --
Raleigh - Durham International Airport officials said Tuesday that there's a computer problem in Terminal 2 that's affecting airlines' ability to check-in customers.

There are no issues at Terminal 1, so Southwest is operating normally.

But at Terminal 2, Delta, American, United, JetBlue, Air Canada, and Alaska Airlines could experience significant flight delays or cancellations.

RDU said the problem began around 5 a.m. and the airport is working hard to fix the problem as fast as it can.

If you are traveling today, check with your airline regarding your flight status.

