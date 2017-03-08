RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --In Wake County, the North Carolina Department of Transportation maintains about 2,300 major roadways and approximately 4,000 secondary roads. Part of that maintenance is trimming brush away from roadway signs.
An ABC11 viewer contacted us about trees growing over signs around I-540 near Creedmoor and Leesville Road.
Michael Skarja, a manager and driver for Cintas said too often he sees roadway signs buried in brush.
"It's very dangerous," Skarja said. "I talk about it when I talk to my drivers. When you're approaching an intersection, just because you don't see something, make sure you take the time and look."
The NCDOT said crews trim regularly throughout the year. But sometimes that growth comes back, and then they have to trim again.
The agency says it responds to customer feedback immediately--with safety hazards being the priority.
The best method is to contact them online by clicking here. You can also call (919) 733-4768.
The NCDOT said it will respond to complaints and complainants will be notified when the work is completed.
Report a Typo