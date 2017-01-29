TRAVEL

Delta US flights grounded due to "automation issues" - including RDU

Raleigh Durham International Airport

RALEIGH --
Delta Air Lines has grounded its domestic flights because of "automation issues."

That's according to an advisory Sunday by the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials at Raleigh Durham International said flights there were also affected.

Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said the airline was facing a "systems outage" but flights already in the air were unaffected.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Atlanta-based airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter by saying it is experiencing technical issues and is "working hard to get them fixed quickly to minimize the impact to our customers."

The FAA says international flights are exempt from the grounding.

In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.
Related Topics:
travelRDU
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Forbes: Raleigh among Top 12 Destinations in the world
Finnair Flight 666 lands in 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
Computer issue causing cancellations at RDU resolved
Get paid to visit the Virgin Islands
More Travel
Top Stories
Demonstrators swarm RDU in protest of Trump travel ban
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
Police: Road rage leads to Raleigh shooting
SC tech worker visiting Iran can't return to US
White House reverses course on green card holders
US Service Member Killed in SEAL Raid on Al-Qaeda in Yemen
1 dead, 2 hurt in Durham nightclub shooting
Show More
6 arrested after protests erupt at Charlotte airport
Gorbachev: 'It All Looks as If the World Is Preparing for War'
US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban
Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as train approaches
Ikea recalls beach chair due to severed finger injuries
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos