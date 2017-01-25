Here are the Forbes Travel Guide Top 12 Destinations

The City of Raleigh has earned a top spot on another national list.Forbes Travel Guide named Raleigh one of their Top 12 Destinations of 2017. Raleigh is one of only six mainland US destinations on the list.The publication notes Raleigh's culinary scene as a reason to visit the capital city."But just as new places around town start to find their culinary groove, Raleigh-area standards are keeping their kitchens cooking with a commitment to fresh ingredients and a calendar stuffed with epicurean fun," Forbes stated.-Oahu, Hawaii-Riviera Nayarit, Mexico-Montreal, Canada-Raleigh, North Carolina-Bogota, Colombia-Washington, D.C.-Phoenix, Arizona-Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, California-Santa Barbara, California-Houston, Texas-Lisbon, Portugal-Bali, Indonesia