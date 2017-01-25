TRAVEL

Forbes Travel Guide includes Raleigh in Top 12 Destinations of 2017

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The City of Raleigh has earned a top spot on another national list.

Forbes Travel Guide named Raleigh one of their Top 12 Destinations of 2017. Raleigh is one of only six mainland US destinations on the list.

The publication notes Raleigh's culinary scene as a reason to visit the capital city.

"But just as new places around town start to find their culinary groove, Raleigh-area standards are keeping their kitchens cooking with a commitment to fresh ingredients and a calendar stuffed with epicurean fun," Forbes stated.

Here are the Forbes Travel Guide Top 12 Destinations:

-Oahu, Hawaii
-Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
-Montreal, Canada
-Raleigh, North Carolina
-Bogota, Colombia
-Washington, D.C.
-Phoenix, Arizona
-Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, California
-Santa Barbara, California
-Houston, Texas
-Lisbon, Portugal
-Bali, Indonesia
Related Topics:
travelraleigh newswake county newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Finnair Flight 666 lands in 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
Computer issue causing cancellations at RDU resolved
Get paid to visit the Virgin Islands
Uber and Lyft more expensive on New Year's Eve
More Travel
Top Stories
11-year-old's missing service dog found dead
Former student accused of stalking arrested with knife
Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says
Trump signs immigration actions to build border wall
Drivers worry tree might fall on them in Garner
IKEA coming to Cary? Town mayor weighs in
Fort Bragg reminds soldiers about social media policy
Show More
Man critically injured in Fayetteville drive-by shooting
A 7-year-old sexual predator? The I-Team investigates
Dow eclipses 20,000 for the first time
Police: Man posing as AT&T rep tries to scam resident
NC speaker names chief of staff as 2017 session resumes
More News
Photos
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
More Photos