TRANSPORTATION

Fourth train trip between Raleigh, Charlotte set to begin

North Carolina Amtrak train

RALEIGH, N.C. --
Train travelers in North Carolina will have a fourth option to reach Raleigh or Charlotte.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says beginning Monday, Piedmont Train 77 leaves Raleigh at 3 p.m. and reaches Charlotte at 6:10 p.m. Piedmont 78 leaves Charlotte at 7 p.m. and arrives in Raleigh at 10:11 p.m.

In addition to the new trains, all schedules for the Piedmont and the Carolinian, which travels between Charlotte and New York, are changing as well.

The trains are sponsored by NCDOT and operated by Amtrak
