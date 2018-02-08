TRAVEL

Frontier Airlines adding multiple nonstop flights from RDU

EMBED </>More Videos

More flight destinations are coming to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and at a cheaper rate. (WTVD)

By
MORRISVILLE (WTVD) --
More flight destinations are coming to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and at a cheaper rate.



On Thursday, Frontier Airlines announced that they're adding several nonstop flights from RDU.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The flights will fly from RDU to San Antonio, Houston, Buffalo, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and San Juan.



"We want to be part of that growth and be there," said Tyri Squyres of Frontier Airlines. "There's a lot of people who are moving to this area who want to stay connected to friends and family from where they're from."

Airport officials said it's the largest single addition of new cities they've had since 2007.

The new routes will start in April.

And customers will want to book fast because Frontier is offering introductory rates of $29 for the next couple of days and possibly beyond that.

By summer 2018, the company hopes to deliver low-cost fares to 90 percent of their customers.

This is a developing story, check back for details.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelairport newsRDUwake county newsMorrisville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Travel alert: Passport fee to increase soon
Photos: National Geographic's most spectacular bridges
Peacock denied as emotional support animal for flight
Want to gas up your car on Ocracoke Island? Take the ferry
More Travel
Top Stories
Smaller class sizes to be phased in over next 4 years
Win money for losing weight? Raleigh man says it's for real
Dow Jones plunges 1,000 points for second time this week
Philly celebrates Super Bowl with emotional rally, parade
34 new flu deaths reported; 140 for season
Durham man arrested after allegedly trying to rape elderly woman
Ship carrying 127 passengers trapped in ice for days
Most iconic UNC vs. Duke moments
Show More
Conductor's wife alleging negligence in deadly train crash
Wake, Mecklenburg counties top 'Most Aggressive Drivers' list
Bracket outlook for Duke, North Carolina
NC man sentenced to prison for raping mentally disabled woman
Man loses 9 fingers, both legs due to flu complications
More News
Top Video
Win money for losing weight? Raleigh man says it's for real
Smaller class sizes to be phased in over next 4 years
Wake, Mecklenburg counties top 'Most Aggressive Drivers' list
Man shot inside Cumberland County home
More Video