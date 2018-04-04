Frontier announces additional nonstop flights to 3 cities from RDU

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Frontier Airlines has announced the addition of three new nonstop flights to Harrisburg, Pa., Portland, Maine, and Syracuse, N.Y. beginning July 2018.
.@FlyFrontier will take you nonstop from RDU to ✅ Harrisburg ✅ Portland, ME ✅ Syracuse beginning this summer!! pic.twitter.com/U60lgUumiC— RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) April 4, 2018
With the addition of the three new cities, Raleigh-Durham International Airport will now serve a total of 57 non-stop destinations.
On February 8, Frontier announced the addition of nonstop flights from RDU to San Antonio, Houston, Buffalo, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and San Juan.
Frontier's announcement was the airline's second expansion announcement in less than a year.