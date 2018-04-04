TRAVEL

Frontier announces additional nonstop flights to 3 cities from RDU

(Credit: RDU International Airport)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Frontier Airlines has announced the addition of three new nonstop flights to Harrisburg, Pa., Portland, Maine, and Syracuse, N.Y. beginning July 2018.


With the addition of the three new cities, Raleigh-Durham International Airport will now serve a total of 57 non-stop destinations.

On February 8, Frontier announced the addition of nonstop flights from RDU to San Antonio, Houston, Buffalo, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and San Juan.

Previous article: Frontier Airlines adding multiple nonstop flights from RDU


Frontier's announcement was the airline's second expansion announcement in less than a year.
