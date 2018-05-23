Going on vacation? Make sure you do these things first

If you're leaving for vacation, there are a few things you should consider doing before you leave to make your time off more enjoyable. Mashable.com has a list of suggestions.
Make copies of important documents
Keep a copy of the emergency medical information, credit cards, and passports.
If these items get lost, a copy will be helpful.
Call the bank
Let them know to expect charges out of state or out of the country for the dates you're out of town.
Otherwise, purchases may be flagged as suspicious.
Clean out the fridge
The last thing you want when you come home from vacation is a fridge full of spoiled goods.
Consider giving what could spoil to neighbors or donate.
