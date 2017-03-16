TRAVEL

Google Street View can now take you inside a volcano

Marum crater's lava lake can now be seen on Google Street View. (Google)

Usually, Google Street View feature is used to see a potential destination from the perspective of a car, but now the feature can be used to see the inside of a volcano on a remote island.

The newest addition to Street View allows for users to explore the Vanuatuan island of Ambrym. Located thousands of miles east of Australia, the country of Vanuatu is an archipelago of 80 tiny islands.

The 360-degree tour of Ambrym takes you through the jungle, inside villages, along a black sand beach and inside Marum Carter where the awe-inspiring lava lake can be seen. According to Google, the lake is "roughly the size of two football fields."


"Standing at the edge and feeling the heat lick your skin is phenomenal," said explorer Chris Horsley. "I hope that by putting this place on the map people will realize what a beautiful world we live in."
Related Topics:
travelvolcanou.s. & worldbuzzworthy
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
Airlines canceling thousands of flights in wake of storm
Virgin America airline coming to RDU
Flying? Leave the saw at home
More Travel
Top Stories
Elementary school put on lockdown because of police standoff
20 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Senator Burr: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
NCCU players get warm welcome home
Boy injured after being hit by Durham County school bus
Show More
Say what?! Cooper picks out-of-state team for NCAA win
Raleigh event focuses on scam prevention
Confrontation between woman, NC store manager goes viral
Police crack down on St. Patrick's Day drunk drivers
Airman from Goldsboro killed in crash
More News
Photos
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos