HOLIDAY TRAVEL RUSH: Long lines at RDU, wet roads

The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is kicking into high gear today! It is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.AAA predicts about one and a half million North Carolinians will travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday.That break downs to over one million drivers on the road and hundreds of thousands in the air.At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the security check line wrapped around to the ticket counters early Wednesday morning.Travelers should plan ahead and get to the airport hours early.If you are planning to hit the roads, over the river and through the woods will be relatively easy during the Thanksgiving holiday.Though Wednesday's morning rain is slowing down some drivers, road construction is not.A news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation says the road and lane closure suspension began Tuesday morning and continues through 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. The only exceptions are where work has made it unsafe to open all lanes, such as where a bridge is being replaced or travel lanes are being constructed or rebuilt.Among the closures, the eastbound U.S. 158 Wright Memorial Bridge is closed for deck rehabilitation.In Vance and Warren counties, Interstate 85 will be in a single-lane pattern in each direction on the northbound side for about 15 miles (24 kilometers) between U.S. 1 and the Virginia state line.