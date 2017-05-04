A southern California man is in police custody, accused of trying to smuggle 93 Songbirds into the U.S. in his luggage.Photos show that some of the birds that were stuffed in a suitcase and survived the flight from Vietnam but more than 80 of the birds didn't make it.Federal agents arrested 49-year-old Kurtis Law on Tuesday.He's accused of violating an international treaty that aims to ensure the trade of wild animals and plants doesn't threaten their survival.He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.