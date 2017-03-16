TRAVEL

Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break

A forensic medic investigates the crime scene where two people were shot dead by unidentified attackers in Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Bernandino Hernandez)

LOS ANGELES --
As many are making spring break plans, a travel warning for Americans headed to Mexico remains in place.

According to the warning issued on Dec. 8, 2016, the U.S. State Department continues to caution against traveling to certain areas of Mexico after U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robberies.

"Gun battles between rival criminal organizations or with Mexican authorities have taken place on streets and in public places during broad daylight," the State Department said.

The warning includes tourism hot spots including Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Mexico City. Other popular tourist areas of Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya and Tulum are not included under the warning.

The State Department says that resort areas and tourist destinations in Mexico generally do not see the level of drug-related violence and crime that are reported in the border region or in areas along major trafficking routes.

You can read the full warning on the U.S. State Department website.
Related Topics:
traveltravelu.s. & worldwarningMexico
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Airlines canceling thousands of flights in wake of storm
Virgin America airline coming to RDU
Flying? Leave the saw at home
Crews work to remove overgrowth on major Wake Co. roads
More Travel
Top Stories
Boy injured after being hit by Durham County school bus
Flu season seems to be getting worse in North Carolina
Second federal judge blocks Trump's revised travel ban
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Raleigh town hall an 'adult conversation' on race issues
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
NC NAACP leader nearly arrested before news conference
Show More
Wake County contractor facing criminal charges
Still chilly! Good news is it will get warmer by weekend
16-year-old charged with rape in Fayetteville
NCCU falls to UC-Davis 67-63 in NCAA tournament
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
More News
Photos
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos