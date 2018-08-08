TRAVEL

NC Quick Pass services temporarily down due to system maintenance

EMBED </>More Videos

NC Quick Pass services will be temporarily unavailable for the next few days as the company performs system maintenance.

NORTH CARLOLINA (WTVD) --
NC Quick Pass services will be temporarily unavailable for the next few days as the company performs system maintenance.

From 7 p.m. Wednesday to August 13, users will be unable to use the following online and in-person services:

  • Transponder purchases or activations

  • Transponder account replenishments/changes/inquiries

  • Bill by Mail invoice payments/inquiries

  • NC Quick Pass Customer Service Center telephone service


However, drivers will still be able to use their passes during travel.

The company said the maintenance will help prepare the system for additional projects that will open later this year.

Users are encouraged to pay any unpaid invoices before the outage; however, those who do not will have a five-day extension.

Those not enrolled automatic replenishment and are planning to travel on out-of-state toll roads that accept NC Quick Pass (E-ZPass, SunPass, Peach Pass), should replenish their account balance before 7 p.m.

Those with further questions should call (877) 769 7377 before the outage begins.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltravelnorth carolina newsdrivingtoll roadNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Amish man offers horse and buggy 'Uber' ride service in Michigan
Vietnam's new 'Golden Bridge' is a tourism hit
Off Limits Triangle: Air traffic control at RDU
TSA's 'Quiet Skies' program secretly watches passengers on planes
More Travel
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News