New York airport worker busts a move on the tarmac

A video of a dancing New York airport employee, Kyran Ashford, is going viral and spreading positive vibes around the internet.A passenger who was about to take off from Greater Rochester International Airport spotted the dancing worker from the window of the plane.Ashford is known for brightening people's day by busting a move.He said his goal is simple - he hopes his dancing gives at least one passenger "30 seconds of positive vibes," ABC News reports.Ashford is also apparently known to rap boarding instructions to passengers at the gate.He even has a YouTube channel devoted to his dances.