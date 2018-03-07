TRAVEL

New Jersey man who took $1,600 Uber ride while drunk seeks donations

NJ man falls asleep in Uber, takes $1600 ride. TechBytes during Action News Mornings on March 1, 2018. (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, New Jersey --
A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride back to his home state decided to seek donations to help foot the bill.

Kenny Bachman, who lives in Gloucester County, drunkenly ordered the ride believing it would take him back to where he was staying near West Virginia University.

He fell asleep in the car and later awoke two hours into the 300-mile journey, having no idea where he was going initially.

The trip was made more expensive because Bachman gave the driver money for tolls and ordered an UberXL, which can hold up to six passengers.

He says he unsuccessfully challenged the fare with Uber, which previously confirmed that the ride occurred.

NJ.com reported Bachman was seeking donations via GoFundMe.

Bachman later posted that a New Jersey-based company called Eat Clean Bro offered to pay the bill as a thank you for not driving drunk. He said all the proceeds raised through the GoFundMe page would be donated to charity.
traveluberdrinkingSouth Jersey
TRAVEL
