I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up... pic.twitter.com/Rem9GmwRKq — Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw a strange sight when their plane arrived at Midway Airport Saturday morning.Several Thunder players posted photos on their social media showing the nose of their plane smashed in after landing shortly after 1 a.m.Carmelo Anthony posted a photo with the caption, "What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though."Delta Airlines spokeswoman Elizabeth Wolf said in a statement that the plane, "sustained damage to its nose cone while on descent into Chicago. The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed without incident and customers deplaned normally. Initial reports indicated a possible encounter with a bird; maintenance continues to evaluate the aircraft. Safety is Delta's top priority.A team official told ESPN that the flight was a little rough, but not extreme or out of the ordinary.The Thunder were traveling from a game in Minnesota. They play the Bulls Saturday night at the United Center.