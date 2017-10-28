TRAVEL

Nose of plane carrying Oklahoma City Thunder dented on flight to Chicago

Oklahoma City Thunder player Carmelo Anthony's photo showing a dent in the nose of the team's charter plane. (Carmelo Anthony)

CHICAGO --
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw a strange sight when their plane arrived at Midway Airport Saturday morning.

Several Thunder players posted photos on their social media showing the nose of their plane smashed in after landing shortly after 1 a.m.

Carmelo Anthony posted a photo with the caption, "What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though."


Delta Airlines spokeswoman Elizabeth Wolf said in a statement that the plane, "sustained damage to its nose cone while on descent into Chicago. The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed without incident and customers deplaned normally. Initial reports indicated a possible encounter with a bird; maintenance continues to evaluate the aircraft. Safety is Delta's top priority.

A team official told ESPN that the flight was a little rough, but not extreme or out of the ordinary.

The Thunder were traveling from a game in Minnesota. They play the Bulls Saturday night at the United Center.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelsportsNBAOklahoma City ThunderChicago Bullsair travelIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Navy rescues 2 women, dogs who were lost at sea for months
New screenings begin for passengers on US-bound flights
NAACP warns African Americans about travel on American Airlines
New York airport worker busts a move on the tarmac
More Travel
Top Stories
Shooting investigation underway in Raleigh
Authorities investigate multi-vehicle crash in Wake Co.
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
Father of slain 9-year-old Fayetteville boy breaks silence
Heroes in the Park honors Durham mayor's legacy
What is middle class?
Facebook vows more transparency over political ads
Domestic abuse shelters for men help spotlight male victims
Show More
Two more charged in 2016 Raleigh murder
In a hurry? NC offers online way to pay speeding tickets
JFK files release does little to quell conspiracy theories
Apex student, 10, hit by car after school
Students hurt in Johnston County school bus crash
More News
Photos
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
More Photos