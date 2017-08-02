Outer Banks remain without power, here's the latest

Tuesday morning update: Timeframe for complete restoration tightened to 6-10 days. More details: https://t.co/tsKlh0uSsD — Cape Hatteras EC (@CHEMC09) August 1, 2017

The news keeps improving for Outer Banks residents and would-be visitors.Tuesday evening, officials announced they have tightened the time frame for complete restoration of power to 4 to 6 days. Earlier in the day, crews said it might be 6 to 10 days, and initial estimates indicated restoration efforts would take about a week or two barring any storms."Restoring reliable transmission service in the safest, fastest way possible is our priority," the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said. "CHEC is pleased with the progress made today and at this point estimates a 4-6 day timeframe from now for complete transmission restoration. This includes the time required for testing after all construction is complete and before transmission service can begin. CHEC is also working with Dare County officials to coordinate the safe return of visitors as soon as possible."The loss of all power to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands caused authorities to order tourists to evacuate.On Monday, Whitfield, Bryson & Mason LLP filed a lawsuit against PCL Civil Constructors Inc.The firm is working with two vacation rental owners and one business owner who were affected by the blackout.On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper visited Bonner Bridge where three electric transmission cables were damaged, causing the evacuation of tourists from two islands on North Carolina's Outer Banks.The bridge spans the Oregon Inlet. Three cables were damaged Thursday by a construction company building a new bridge parallel to the current one.After the stop, Cooper made his way to businesses in Rodanthe, south of the bridge on Hatteras Island.During a news conference, Cooper said the people of the Outer Banks are resilient and will overcome this hardship."Clearly, the Outer Banks have faced storms before that have knocked out power so this is not anything that's unfamiliar," said Cooper. "I will tell you this, the people on the Outer Banks are resilient and even when a tough nor'easter or tough storm comes they're up and back and running as quick as anybody you'd ever see. But this is a little bit different in that this is a man-made accident that has occurred here and it's a different situation, but I have no doubt that they will be back and in action as quick as that power is turned on."Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon had said it would take 1-2 weeks to restore electricity; however, he said if a tropical storm hits, crews will evaluate progress on a day by day basis.Electric cooperatives are using generators on the two islands after PCL Construction accidentally drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cable.In order to restore power, officials at Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said:The mandatory evacuation order for all visitors to Hatteras Island and became effective at 6 a.m. on Saturday. The evacuation order included the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, and Hatteras. The evacuation order does not include any areas north of Oregon Inlet. All areas north of Oregon Inlet remain open with no restrictions in place.About 50,000 people were evacuated Saturday while residents were stuck using generators.Gov. Roy Cooper signed an emergency declaration Thursday night. He said the declaration removes restrictions on weight and the hours of service for fuel, utility and other truck drivers that may be working to deliver supplies and other resources needed to restore power.Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said its crews worked to provide intermittent power from a nearby diesel generating plant and two portable generators. Officials said the portable generators struggled to carry the load on the circuits, and people are being asked to minimize usage.While crews work to fix the damage, Cooper said he's supplying state resources to help neighbors manage the crisis. But it's not just residents feeling the effects, local businesses are taking a hit too."The average vehicle is $15," said Cedar Island Ferry worker Myrna Willis. "Well, for each one of those people refunded the state's losing that $15 back into that person's pocket, we are losing."And that loss is trickling down convenience stores like Island's Choice."Usually everyone knows this is the last stop before getting on the ferry, so they'll usually stop, gas up, come get a drink, use the restroom, and it's not been that way today, people are not coming in," said owner Sherman Goodwin.As for vacationers, Cooper said this is an opportunity to enjoy North Carolina's many other beaches."You've got the northern part of the Outer Banks and lots of good beaches and vacations spots right here in North Carolina and we're ready for you."