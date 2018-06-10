BEACHES

Outer Banks town tightens rules on beach tents, canopies

(Shutterstock)

NAGS HEAD, N.C. --
An Outer Banks town is trying to ensure that canopies protecting beach-goers from the sun aren't being used to hog up oceanfront real estate.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports the town of Nags Head this week adopted an ordinance banning closely-packed canopies from taking up space on a crowded beach. The new ordinance says tents and canopies must be at least 10 feet apart.

Nags Head officials say people have been staking claims to large swaths of beach all day by planting two or more canopies together, leaving their claim in place while they leave. Spokeswoman Roberta Thuman says for now the town plans to educate beachgoers and the companies that rent tents.
Show More
