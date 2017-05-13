TRAVEL

National Park Service seeking tour guides for lighthouse

Cape Lookout Lighthouse. (Jarek Tuszyński/Wikimedia Commons)

HARKERS ISLAND, North Carolina --
With climbing season about to begin, the National Park Service is looking for people to lead tours of the Cape Lookout Lighthouse and the national seashore.

The park service is holding an information and recruitment session on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum in Harkers Island. The park is seeking volunteers who can assist with leading tours of the lighthouse and orient park visitors during the summer.

The park superintendent, chief ranger, and chief of interpretation will be on hand to answer questions and share information about volunteerism at Cape Lookout. A light supper will be provided, followed by a brief presentation and discussion and question-and-answer session.

The current lighthouse was lit in 1859.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travellighthousetourismjobs
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Study: airline satisfaction reaches all-time high
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video
Raleigh transportation station described as game changer
More Travel
Top Stories
Man shot to death on Durham's Main Street
Knightdale man facing deportation finally freed
Nations assess cyberattack damages
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Durham Police identify driver killed in five-car crash
Man killed by Fla. deputies wanted in Raleigh motel robbery
In Raleigh, Burr discusses Trump, 'challenging week'
Show More
2nd man arrested in Durham carjacking from January
FBI: Teacher said he had sex with student on most nights
Towing flap in downtown Raleigh prompts new parking signs
Raleigh cleaning woman accused of jewelry theft
How to protect yourself from ransomware attacks
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos