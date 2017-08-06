TRAVEL

Philadelphia-bound flight encounters turbulence, injuring 10

This file photo shows an American Airlines passenger jet taking off in Miami. (Alan Diaz)

PHILADELPHIA --
American Airlines says 10 people on a flight from Greece to Philadelphia were injured during severe turbulence.

The airline says Flight 759 was heading to the city from Athens with 287 passengers and a dozen crew members Saturday when it briefly encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing. American says the fasten seat belt sign was on at the time.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App


After the flight landed at 3:10 p.m., three passengers and seven crew members were taken to a hospital for evaluation. There was no immediate word on their injuries or whether any would be admitted.

American says it wants to "thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelamerican airlinesairport newsairplane
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Power restored to the Outer Banks by the weekend?
Cary mom desperate to find her son in custody in Japan
Train named for Town of Cary
OBX vacationers out thousands - what's the recourse?
More Travel
Top Stories
Exclusive: Family of Wake County hit-and-run victim wants justice
100+ motorcycles roll to help injured deputy
23-month-old killed in road rage crash
Roxboro police search for armed man
Duke Univ. president: Diversity forces new view of problems
3 US Marines missing after aircraft crashes off Australia
NC Central exceeds $7.2 million fundraising goal
Governor Cooper orders U.S. and NC flags to be lowered
Show More
North Carolina islands expect busy Saturday after outage
Homecoming party on hold for woman held in Honduran jail
31-pound 'flabby tabby' has a new name - and a new home
Idea of Democrats funding anti-abortion candidates draws ire
Teen bicyclist dies after Wake County hit-and-run
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos