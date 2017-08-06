Philadelphia-bound flight encounters turbulence, injuring 10

American Airlines says 10 people on a flight from Greece to Philadelphia were injured during severe turbulence.The airline says Flight 759 was heading to the city from Athens with 287 passengers and a dozen crew members Saturday when it briefly encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing. American says the fasten seat belt sign was on at the time.After the flight landed at 3:10 p.m., three passengers and seven crew members were taken to a hospital for evaluation. There was no immediate word on their injuries or whether any would be admitted.American says it wants to "thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe."