TRAVEL

Raleigh family looking for answers after airline mix-up adds to grief

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bryant Raburn died at his parents' home in Raleigh, after a four-year battle with leukemia. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raleigh family, grieving the loss of their son, was forced to endure more heartache after an airline mix-up.

After Bryant Raburn died at his parents' home in Raleigh, following a four-year battle with leukemia, his family made arrangements to bury him in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

However, Delta Airlines sent his remains to Salt Lake City, Utah, where several flights to Nashville were cancelled during the airline's problems with scheduling this week.

His body waited there while the family tried to get him home in time for his funeral.

Finally, on the scheduled day of his memorial service, Delta made emergency arrangements.

"With a tight transfer in Atlanta, they could possibly get him here by 1:50 p.m.," Raburn's stepfather David Rhodes said.

It was just one hour before the beginning of his funeral in Nashville.

The airport there allowed his family to meet his body on the tarmac to save time.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelRDUdeltaRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Musician 'mortified,' kicked off flight after buying seat for cello
Ten best cruises in the world
New laptop rule may affect your international travel
Breathtaking flower destinations around the world
More Travel
Top Stories
1 dead, at least 2 in hospital following car crash in Durham
NC family seeks driver who almost killed their father
More than 800 Durham residents were without power
How Neil Gorsuch could affect the Supreme Court
NY State Senate to vote on budget offering free college tuition
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Fresh Express recalls salad after dead bat found inside
Show More
Police investigate Duke student robbery
General dies after collapsing during fitness training
Could this GPS 'bullet' bring police chases to an end?
Local Coptic church reacts to terror attack on Egypt
Car careens off 15-501 in Durham, lands in the woods
More News
Top Video
NC family seeks driver who almost killed their father
1 dead, at least 2 in hospital following car crash in Durham
Local Coptic church reacts to terror attack on Egypt
More than 800 Durham residents were without power
More Video