A Raleigh family, grieving the loss of their son, was forced to endure more heartache after an airline mix-up.After Bryant Raburn died at his parents' home in Raleigh, following a four-year battle with leukemia, his family made arrangements to bury him in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.However, Delta Airlines sent his remains to Salt Lake City, Utah, where several flights to Nashville were cancelled during the airline's problems with scheduling this week.His body waited there while the family tried to get him home in time for his funeral.Finally, on the scheduled day of his memorial service, Delta made emergency arrangements."With a tight transfer in Atlanta, they could possibly get him here by 1:50 p.m.," Raburn's stepfather David Rhodes said.It was just one hour before the beginning of his funeral in Nashville.The airport there allowed his family to meet his body on the tarmac to save time.