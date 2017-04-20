  • BREAKING NEWS Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m. for part of the ABC11 viewing area
TRAVEL

RDU set to announce major renovations

EMBED </>More News Videos

RDU set to announce major renovations to a massive parking deck (WTVD)

RALEIGH DURHAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WTVD) --
Raleigh Durham International Airport officials are set to announce major renovations to the massive parking deck on Thursday.

The work to the parking deck - which is closest to the terminals - is expected to have a serious effect on travelers for the rest of the year.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Parking deck improvements are just the start of something RDU officials call "Vision 2040."

It's been in the works for a couple years now.

The plan includes replacing and relocating the airport's largest runway adjacent to Terminal 2.

Along with the changes to the main parking garage, airport officials plan to consolidate rental car facilities at one location within walking distance of the terminals.

That should alleviate a major complaint from many who pick-up and drop off rentals cars at RDU.

There are a lot of them out of the record 11 million passengers who came and went from the airport last year.

The good news is airport officials expect an increase in revenue as the number of passengers continues to grow.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelRDUraleigh durham airportRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
Woman says passenger sexually harassed her during United flight
United CEO apologizes; family of dragged man speaks out
Video: Doctor's lip busted while dragged off overbooked flight
More Travel
Top Stories
NOW OR NEVER: Clock is ticking for a local lotto winner
Man convicted of killing Chapel Hill woman seeks new trial
Person hurt after van overturns in Durham
Driver slams into front yard of Raleigh home
Warm Thursday! More humidity brings Dense Fog Advisory
DREAMer deported as DHS disputes circumstances
US Navy makes nude photo sharing a punishable offense
Show More
Reluctantly, Durham BOE moves forward to find new leader
Teachers, supporters rally for passage of HB13
Man who allegedly threatened store workers with syringe arrested
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
YMCA bus involved in head-on crash in Raleigh
More News
Top Video
Man convicted of killing Chapel Hill woman seeks new trial
Person hurt after van overturns in Durham
Driver slams into front yard of Raleigh home
Reluctantly, Durham BOE moves forward to find new leader
More Video