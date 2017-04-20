RDU set to announce major renovations

Raleigh Durham International Airport officials are set to announce major renovations to the massive parking deck on Thursday.The work to the parking deck - which is closest to the terminals - is expected to have a serious effect on travelers for the rest of the year.Parking deck improvements are just the start of something RDU officials call "Vision 2040."It's been in the works for a couple years now.The plan includes replacing and relocating the airport's largest runway adjacent to Terminal 2.Along with the changes to the main parking garage, airport officials plan to consolidate rental car facilities at one location within walking distance of the terminals.That should alleviate a major complaint from many who pick-up and drop off rentals cars at RDU.There are a lot of them out of the record 11 million passengers who came and went from the airport last year.The good news is airport officials expect an increase in revenue as the number of passengers continues to grow.