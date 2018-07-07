OCEANS

Record 89-degree water temp recorded off NC coast

Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE, BEACH, N.C. --
A long spell of hot, humid weather had the ocean off the southeastern North Carolina coast feeling more like bathwater.

The National Weather Service said the water was 89 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) at Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach on Friday.

That's the warmest the water has been since measurements were first taken in 2004.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Pfaff told the StarNews of Wilmington that the record water temperature was caused by the hot, humid air over the region which never allowed temperatures to dip much.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbeachesoceansWrightsville Beach
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
OCEANS
Hawaii bans certain sunscreens to protect coral reefs
Manatee spotted in Outer Banks
Dead Great White shark washes up on California beach
See one of these on the beach? Here's what to do
More oceans
TRAVEL
Hitchhikers surprise NC driver with 'Wagon Wheel' performance
5 questions every Airbnb renter should ask before booking
One dead, nine injured after boat explosion in the Bahamas
Beautiful waterspout captured on camera in Italy
More Travel
Top Stories
Fires and flash floods mark wild weather day in Wake County
Tropical depression lurks off North Carolina coast
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
Police searching for dark vehicle tied to overnight drive-by shooting in Durham
Alamance County sex offender arrested for living too close to elementary school
Burlington police ID suspects in string of gas station robberies
Police investigating after woman shot near Fayetteville food mart overnight
North Korea says Pompeo talks 'regrettable'
Show More
8 people displaced after lightning strike causes fire in Durham
Durham man remains hospitalized after lightning strike
2 injured in fire and explosion at RapidXChange propane center
1 dead, 3 injured after SUV hits car, pushes it into tree in Durham
Wilson police make 5 arrests following string of paintball shootings
More News