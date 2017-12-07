TRAVEL

Safest vehicles for 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released its list of the safest vehicles for 2018. (WTVD)

Patsy O'Donnell
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released its list of the safest vehicles for 2018.

Only 15 of them earned the highest honors.

Kia, Hyundai, and Subaru lead the pack for being the safest vehicles on the market.

The IIHS implemented tougher criteria this year to include good-rated headlights and good or acceptable passenger-side protection in small overlap front crashes.

For small sized vehicles the Kia Forte, Kia Soul, Subaru Impreza and Subaru WRX came out on top.

For mid-size vehicles, the leaders are the Subaru Legacy, Subaru Outback, and Toyota Camry.

Large size vehicles with the highest marks are the BMW 5 Series, Genesis G-80, Genesis G-90, Lincoln Continental 15, and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

The only two mid-size SUV's with top honors are the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelcar
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Raleigh man finds fecal matter, condoms in Airbnb rental
Will American have a pilot for your holiday flight?
Facebook scam promises two free airline tickets
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport in NYC
More Travel
Top Stories
Driver, 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash
Smithfield woman pleads guilty in baby remains case
Colder temps moving in, bringing possibility of snow
Parents petition to save kids from 'class size chaos'
Arrest made in attack on Hoke County teacher
HS ball aims to raise $150K for Raleigh-Wake Partnership
Deadly wreck unites 2 women in crusade against distracted driving
White ex-cop gets 20 years in prison for fatal shooting
Show More
NM school shooting leaves 2 students, suspect dead
Dangers of not watering your Christmas tree
Governor declares Winter Weather Preparedness Week
Seqirus announces $9M expansion of Holly Springs site
Al Franken resigns from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
More News
Top Video
Arrest made in attack on Hoke County teacher
HS ball aims to raise $150K for Raleigh-Wake Partnership
Smithfield woman pleads guilty in baby remains case
Colder temps moving in, bringing possibility of snow
More Video