The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released its list of the safest vehicles for 2018.Only 15 of them earned the highest honors.Kia, Hyundai, and Subaru lead the pack for being the safest vehicles on the market.The IIHS implemented tougher criteria this year to include good-rated headlights and good or acceptable passenger-side protection in small overlap front crashes.For small sized vehicles the Kia Forte, Kia Soul, Subaru Impreza and Subaru WRX came out on top.For mid-size vehicles, the leaders are the Subaru Legacy, Subaru Outback, and Toyota Camry.Large size vehicles with the highest marks are the BMW 5 Series, Genesis G-80, Genesis G-90, Lincoln Continental 15, and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.The only two mid-size SUV's with top honors are the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.