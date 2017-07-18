TRAVEL

Series of fire alarms confusing passengers at RDU

A series of false alarms has plagued RDU in the past few weeks.

By
RDU Airport (WTVD) --
A series of fire alarms reported at RDU airport during the past few weeks have confused passengers taking to social media.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The latest one happened Tuesday morning just before 7 a.m. inside Terminal One. Andrew Sawyer, an RDU spokesperson, told ABC11 it was the result of a steamy shower inside the American Airlines Admiral's Club.

Another incident occurred Monday night when airport officials say a baggage tug used to move luggage hit a sprinkler head in a baggage sorting area under Terminal Two, rupturing a water pipe and triggering the fire alarm.

Some passengers evacuated the building for about 20 minutes.

Others remained inside.



"Before we knew whether it was a fire or something else, people were scrambling. There was no organization by the airport, and if this had been a real fire, people could have died last night," said passenger Dr. Jane Ruby.

A fire alarm was also triggered on July 11 around noon inside Terminal Two.

On June 30, another alarm was reported in the same terminal.



Sawyer said there have been five fire alarms campus-wide since June 30 and 58 within the past year.

"We have not had any false alarms," Sawyer said. "However, many times, the term "false alarm" is used to describe non-fire reasons for activation, such as steam in an airline club shower, popcorn in a break room microwave or similar type of incident. Our records do not indicate that any alarm activation had an impact on flight status."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelRDUairport newsevacuationwake county newsMorrisvilleRaleighDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Shifting sand could determine ownership of new island
Video shows passenger with loose dog yelling at flight attendant
Woman creatively uses prosthetic leg to document trip
More Travel
Top Stories
NC state trooper driving wrong way on highway resigns
Suspects rob Raleigh real estate agency, tie up employees
Family responds after arrests in Cole Thomas disappearance
NC city testing family-style meals at Chick-fil-A
NCDOT announces widening of I-440, Raleigh Beltline
US doctor arrives in London to assess 11-month-old Charlie Gard
NC sergeant injured during pit bull attack, 3 arrested
Man facing attempted murder charges after woman shot
Show More
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail
Fire damages Garner home
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Fayetteville
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding women against their will
Raleigh rattled by attack on woman at Lake Johnson
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos