Spring is here, and so are rising gas prices

Spring is here and flowers aren't the only thing in bloom.Gas prices are also on the rise, according to AAA. And they may jump even higher."As Carolinians hit the road for Easter and spring break vacations, they are going to be paying more along the way," said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson.Motorists in both North Carolina and South Carolina saw increases in fuel prices during the weekend.In North Carolina, the average gas price per gallon stands at $2.49, an eight-cent increase from a week earlier. Raleigh saw a seven-cent jump to $2.49, and Fayetteville had an eight-cent increase to $2.45."Right now we are seeing the market starting to purge winter-blend gasoline to make room for summer-blend," Wright said. "The jump in gas prices is just the beginning for the season and we aren't sure how high gas prices might go."Compared to March 2017, South Carolina is seeing the biggest increase in the South, with prices soaring 38 cents more a gallon.Analysts said Hurricane Harvey is mostly to blame.The national gas price average on Monday ($2.61) is a nickel more expensive on the week, nine cents more than a month ago and 33 cents more expensive than this time last year.