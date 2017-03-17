TRAVEL

Here is the worst day to fly this summer, according to air travel site data

EMBED </>More News Videos

An air travel site crunched its data to determine the most expensive day to fly this summer. (CCG)

If you're planning your summer travel, there's one day you'll especially want to avoid flying.

July 9 has been named the most expensive day to fly between June 1 and September 30 by air travel site CheapAir.com. That's because it's the Sunday after the July 4 holiday. Sundays are often the most expensive day of the week to fly, explained CheapAir CEO Jeff Klee.

"Leisure travelers who want to squeeze every last minute out of their summer vacations often choose Sunday afternoon and evening return flights," he told ABC News. "Business travelers who need to be able to report for work or a conference on Monday morning will often choose to come in the day before."

The average flight that day is nearly $100 more than the summer average of $384.

CheapAir crunched price data from the summer to create a calendar of those four months showing which days are cheaper and which days are more expensive. Independence Day itself is the cheapest day to fly in July. If you are determined to fly the weekend after the holiday, Cheap Air recommends foregoing Sunday for Saturday, July 8 or Monday, July 10.

Early June has days with relatively cheap fares, but CheapAir recommends planning vacations in August or September for the best deals. Another way to save money is to be flexible about which days of the week you fly on. Midweek, such as Tuesday and Wednesday, tends to be cheaper.

Lastly, of course, you can save money by booking soon, before the cheap tickets get scooped up.
Related Topics:
travelair travelwatercoolerbuzzworthyu.s. & world
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Google Street View takes you inside a volcano
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
Airlines canceling thousands of flights in wake of storm
Virgin America airline coming to RDU
More Travel
Top Stories
How did it happen?
Several Raleigh roads blocked due to fire aftermath
Monstrous fire destroys building in downtown Raleigh
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
Need help after the fire? Here's the info
Police: 3 officers involved in fatal standoff shooting
Show More
Firefighters battle house fire in Raleigh
Agents find 4 people stuffed in car trying to enter US
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
Son charged in death of Cary woman
Ambulance thief runs over, kills EMT in New York
More News
Top Video
How did it happen?
Police: 3 officers involved in fatal standoff shooting
Monstrous fire destroys building in downtown Raleigh
Firefighters battle house fire in Raleigh
More Video