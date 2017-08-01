TRAVEL

Train named for Town of Cary

The "Town of Cary" locomotive (image courtesy Town of Cary)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
First Lady Kristin Cooper helped christen the #1871 "Town of Cary" commuter locomotive for use in North Carolina's daily Piedmont passenger service Tuesday,

The event was held at the N.C. Department of Transportation Locomotive and Railcar Maintenance Facility in Raleigh.

"We are pleased to christen one of our newly rebuilt locomotives in honor of the Town of Cary and its long association with rail service in North Carolina," said NCDOT Secretary Jim Trogdon. "Rail improvements like this are essential to providing a comprehensive transportation system to move people safely and efficiently."


"We are honored to have a locomotive bear the name of our town. It will serve as a wonderful rolling testament to our community's ongoing commitment to meaningful and cost effective transportation improvements that make life better for the citizens of Cary and North Carolina," said Town of Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht.

NCDOT names its locomotives for the cities along the Raleigh to Charlotte passenger rail corridor. Each locomotive's number corresponds to the incorporation or charter date of the city after which it is named. The #1871 "Town of Cary" is painted in the NCDOT Piedmont paint scheme, which incorporates the colors and symbols of North Carolina's state flag. It began service last month.
