Giant lobster found in checked baggage at Boston airport

A huge lobster was found in checked luggage at Boston's Logan International Airport. (TSA)

Great catch! Transportation Security Administration workers are trained to find all sorts of things in luggage, but a recent item is among one of the more bizarre.

Staff at Logan International Airport pulled out a live, 20-pound lobster from checked baggage.

"It's actually fairly common in the New England region," TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy told The Boston Globe. "I cannot speak to any airline policies, but TSA has no prohibition on transporting lobsters."

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy tweeted a photo of the lobster.


Live lobsters are allowed in checked luggage provided they are placed "in a clear, plastic, spill proof container," according to TSA's website.
