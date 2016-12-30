Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
TRAVEL
Uber and Lyft more expensive on New Year's Eve
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1679677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here are some tips to save.
Friday, December 30, 2016 05:17PM
Related Topics:
travel
uber
lyft
new year's eve
Raleigh
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
TRAVEL
Therapy pig offers stress relief for travelers
Major phase of Raleigh transit station finished
RDU gearing up for busy holiday travel
American Eagle flight makes emergency landing at RDU
More Travel
Top Stories
Woman killed in crash with NC trooper's SUV
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of some powers
Raleigh Police arrest two in fatal shooting at hotel
Woman's calmness during robbery may have saved lives
DWI victim: Be safe this New Year's Eve!
Raleigh ready for First Night
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
Show More
Border of North and South Carolina to shift on Jan. 1
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Teen surprised with letter confirming U.S. citizenship
Shooting injures teen in Durham County
Owner of dogs shot by deputy at Home Depot speaks out
More News
Top Video
Woman killed in crash with NC trooper's SUV
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of some powers
Woman's calmness during robbery may have saved lives
A rush to donate in Raleigh before the New Year
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham