TRAVEL

Video shows passenger with loose dog yelling at flight attendant

EMBED </>More Videos

A passenger was removed from a flight after she was caught on video yelling at a flight attendant while letting her dog run loose in the cabin. (WLS)

ATLANTA --
A disruptive passenger was removed from a flight from Atlanta to Chicago after she was caught on video yelling at a flight attendant while letting her dog run through the cabin.

Passengers on the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said the woman got angry when she was asked to place her seat in the upright position before take-off. She later threatened the flight attendant who was speaking to her, witnesses said.

The plane returned to the gate instead of taking off so security could get involved.

Video captured by passenger Michael Nash and posted to Facebook shows airport police and federal agents escorting the woman off the plane. Witnesses said they also questioned several passengers before they were allowed to take off.

The flight was delayed by several hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelflight attendantamerican airlinespassengerflight emergencyu.s. & world
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Woman creatively uses prosthetic leg to document trip
ONE DAY ONLY: Frontier selling $20 flights today
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5 hour flight
Warning about new island that popped up along NC coast
More Travel
Top Stories
Woman dies in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Police: DNA links rapes in North and South Carolina
Man in critical condition after Fayetteville shooting
Raleigh police investigate massage business
Fayetteville police say 5 robberies are linked
Some already headed back to school
Report: Protocol not followed before Durham jail suicide
Show More
Police investigating shooting in southeast Raleigh
Family says puppy stolen from front yard
Two people injured in Durham shooting
What do millennial conservatives care about?
Unlocking the mystery of a modern home off Wade Avenue
More News
Top Video
Some already headed back to school
Report: Protocol not followed before Durham jail suicide
Raleigh police investigate massage business
Raleigh students create CPR on demand phone app
More Video