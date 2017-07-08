Video shows passenger with loose dog yelling at flight attendant

A disruptive passenger was removed from a flight from Atlanta to Chicago after she was caught on video yelling at a flight attendant while letting her dog run through the cabin.Passengers on the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said the woman got angry when she was asked to place her seat in the upright position before take-off. She later threatened the flight attendant who was speaking to her, witnesses said.The plane returned to the gate instead of taking off so security could get involved.Video captured by passenger Michael Nash and posted to Facebook shows airport police and federal agents escorting the woman off the plane. Witnesses said they also questioned several passengers before they were allowed to take off.The flight was delayed by several hours.