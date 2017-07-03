TRAVEL

Warning about new island that popped up along North Carolina coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Warning about new island on NC coast (Chadonka/Instagram)

With all the excitement surrounding the new island that has appeared off our coast, North Carolina officials are issuing a warning.

It's being called Shelly Island. And because of the changing tides of the Atlantic Ocean, beach goers at Cape Hatteras' Cape Point can now trek to the newly formed land.

However, the island is surrounded by strong currents and sharks, according to officials.



Authorities are urging people not to swim to it after crews recently rescued five people from the water there.

Visitors are flocking to the island for its abundance of sea shells.

If you go, authorities say you should kayak and not swim.

RELATED: A new island has popped up along North Carolina's coast!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelbeachestourismtouristNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Best cities to celebrate July 4 named
A new island has popped up along North Carolina's coast!
TSA finds giant lobster in checked baggage
Five friends recreate vacation photo every five years
More Travel
Top Stories
Man fatally shot at Cumberland County home
Missing RDU employee found alive
Fayetteville man arrested, charged in rape case
NC family says Craigslist puppy was infested with fleas
Charlotte teacher arrested for sex acts with a student
Naked man accused of robbing gas station, damaging cars
In mock video, Trump slams man with face covered by CNN logo
Show More
Suspect arrested, ID'd in Chester Co. road rage killing
Raleigh community unites to make neighborhood safer
Nevada becomes 5th state to legalize weed
800 Ibs of marijuana found hidden inside boat in Malibu
Wake County officials respond to potential gas leak
More News
Top Video
Fayetteville man arrested, charged in rape case
KFC launches chicken sandwich into space
Missing RDU employee found alive
Raleigh community unites to make neighborhood safer
More Video