TSA

What you need to know about TSA PreCheck

EMBED </>More Videos

What you need to know about TSA PreCheck.

Going through airport security can be a real headache, but there is one way you can fast-track your way through the line. TSA PreCheck can be one of the best investments you can make to save time.

Here's what you need to know about the program:
  • 96 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers waited in security less than five minutes.


  • 180+ airports and 37 airlines provide TSA PreCheck.


  • Travelers using the TSA Precheck lane do not need to remove shoes, belts, light jackets, laptops or 3-1-1 liquids from their carry-on bags.

  • Memberships last five years and cost $85, but some credit card companies and loyalty programs may offer assistance in the fee.


  • It is only open to U.S. citizens, U.S nationals, and lawful permanent residents. You may be ineligible due to incomplete or false application info, violations of transportation security regulations, or disqualifying criminal offenses and factors.

Related Topics:
travelairport securityTSAairlineair travel
Load Comments
TSA
RDU investigates report of gun stolen from luggage
Why TSA agents make you remove your shoes at the airport
TSA finds giant lobster in checked baggage
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
More TSA
TRAVEL
Holiday traveling? Here's everything you need to know
Busiest airports during Thanksgiving
Most dangerous places to drive for Thanksgiving
DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $10k a month
More Travel
Top Stories
Raleigh clerk beats robbery suspect with bat
CBS fires Charlie Rose after alleged sexual misconduct
UPS workers accuse delivery giant of harassment and discrimination
Durham spends $20,000 on new logo
Off-duty cop holding child stops armed robbery in Brazil
Family awaiting answers on child's foster-care death
Ikea relaunches dresser recall after death of 8th child
Twins born joined at the head go home after 485 days
Show More
Now a national activist, NC's Barber to meet with pope
Raleigh residents complain of mold, mildew issues
Report: Rep. Conyers settled complaint over sexual conduct
Robeson Co. man charged with murder after toddler dies at Duke
33 injured after explosions, fire at NY cosmetics plant
More News
Top Video
Now a national activist, NC's Barber to meet with pope
Fort Bragg soldiers prep for Thanksgiving dinner on post
Family awaiting answers on child's foster-care death
Do you wash your turkey? USDA says don't do that
More Video