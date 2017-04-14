TRAVEL

Woman says she was sexually harassed by passenger aboard United flight

EMBED </>More News Videos

Toni Yates spoke with a woman who says she was sexually harassed on a United Airlines flight.

BASKING RIDGE, New Jersey --
The now-infamous video of a United Airlines passenger being ripped from his seat is prompting other customers to come forward with their own complaints.

Eyewitness News has learned about a disturbing alleged incident aboard a flight out of Newark involving physical and sexual harassment.

"They should not have boarded him," said Jennifer Rafieyan, a Somerset County resident. "He was intoxicated, they should not have boarded him to begin with."

Rafieyan is talking about the United passenger, whom she says, back in March, made the flight to Phoenix for a family vacation, a nightmare.

She was in a middle seat, her 12-year-old daughter in the window seat, and then the man was brought to sit next to her.

"I saw the flight attendants bring a very intoxicated man down the aisle, she had her hands on his hips, she put him in the seat next to me," Rafieyan said.

Once airborne, the flight went downhill from there.

"He started touching my leg, grabbing my knees, holding my hand," Rafieyan said. "I kept holding his hand because it was better than him touching my knee and leg."

After her vacation, she complained to United saying, "Before takeoff, both flight attendants gave me warnings about him. He started to harass me immediately, constantly holding and kissing my hand, grabbing my knee, stroking my leg...etc., and wrote a note that he wanted me to have a passionate night."

She also wrote, "I complained to the FA, and she replied, 'I'm sorry. We felt really bad putting him next to you but there was nothing we could do.'"

"What response did you get from United?" Eyewitness News asked.

"A form letter saying my feedback would help them improve services," Rafieyan said.

Here's part of that letter she says United sent: "I'm sorry for your family's disappointing and uncomfortable flight to Phoenix. As a gesture of goodwill, a separate email with four electronic travel certificates will arrive soon to make amends."

She says she won't use them. What she wants, is policy change.

"They were in clear violation of two FAA regulations safety regulations," Rafieyan said. "I want to know why they broke them and why that was justified, and I don't want this to happen to anyone else."
Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinessexual harassment
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
United CEO apologizes; family of dragged man speaks out
Video: Doctor's lip busted while dragged off overbooked flight
Raleigh family says airline mix-up adds to grief
Ten best cruises in the world
More Travel
Top Stories
Justice Department drops NC LGBT rights lawsuit
Marine fighting for freedom after mandatory gun sentence
Daughter of NYPD officer killed in 9/11 attacks joins force
Video captures moment 'MOAB' hit ISIS cave network
Woman captures snake hanging out of car window
How thieves can get your tax refund before you do
Warm, dry holiday weekend!
Show More
Rare homicide rattles Pittsboro after woman found dead
Thieves steal loved one's ashes from NC family's car
Police: NC man charged with dismembering a 75-year-old
36 ISIS militants killed by 'mother of all bombs': Afghan officials
Grandma outraged after student, 12, handcuffed by deputy
More News
Top Video
Woman captures snake hanging out of car window
Video captures moment 'MOAB' hit ISIS cave network
Cooking for a cause: Rescue Mission preps for Easter feast
Man badly burned in Durham home explosion, fire
More Video