Texas church shooting renews call for armed security during Sunday services

Local churches in the Triangle are facing a renewed call for armed security during Sunday worship services.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Local churches in the Triangle are facing a renewed call for armed security during Sunday worship services.

This debate comes after at least 26 people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas Sunday morning.

The shooter was later confirmed dead.

ABC11 spoke with Bishop Darnell Dixon of Bible Way Temple of Raleigh and he believes churches should be armed.

"I think it is the obligation of the church to make sure the members and visitors safe," Dixon said. "Just like we have a fire alarm, we have entry alarms, it's a part of the security package."

Dixon also said, "We're living in perilous times. We're living in dangerous times. It's incumbent on every organization where people gather to discuss proper security."

But not every pastor is on board with his beliefs.

One pastor told ABC11 that he doesn't allow any concealed guns on his church property because he believes God will protect him.

Dixon said those pastors rely on faith as their weapon.

"God will take care of us. God will protect us. God will keep us. I believe that is," said Dixon. "But I also believe he gives us common sense and I'm an advocate of taking on responsibility if I call people together. It is incumbent on me to make sure they are safe."
