Trooper: Man killed, woman injured after drunk man drives wrong-way on Wake County road

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is behind bars after police said he drove the wrong way down a dual lane highway while intoxicated and hit another car, killing a man and injuring a woman Sunday. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A man is behind bars after police said he drove the wrong way down a dual lane highway while intoxicated and hit another car, killing a man and injuring a woman Sunday.

The case is now attracting the attention of immigration officials because troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver was in the country illegally.

Court documents state 28-year-old Jesus Alvarado-Velez was arrested on Knightdale Road and Old Milburnie Road.

He faces charges of felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, and driving the wrong way on a two-lane street.



The female victim, 44-year-old Lakeatia Daniels-Owens, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to WakeMed where she's listed in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as her husband, 44-year-old Leroy Owens.

Officials said there's now an ICE detainer on Alvarado-Velez.

He is due in court Monday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIwoman injuredwake county newscrimeWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pregnant teen found dead near wooded area in Southern Pines
Garner man charged after girlfriend's 3-year-old son dies
NC man's speech at city council meeting about gun rights goes viral
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for felony sexual offense
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
After cancer battle, UNC grad tries to win 'wedding of a lifetime'
16-year-old accused of stabbing classmate in school cafeteria
Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial begins
Show More
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
Canadian officials say body in bus crash misidentified
18-year-old dies after being found shot in car in Fayetteville
Watch: Man wearing American flag climbs crane over in California
Over 40 injured in serious bus crash on Long Island
More News