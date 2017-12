Five people were injured in a car crash in Johnston County on Saturday, authorities said.

Six people were injured in a car crash in Johnston County on Saturday, authorities said.Troopers responded to a call on Hwy 701 at Stewart Road in Four Oaks. They said the white Cadillac made a left turn in front of the burgundy Dodge, causing the accident.According to officials, the family of five in the in the Dodge, along with the driver of the Cadillac were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.No other details have been released.