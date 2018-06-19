Trump digs in on false claim that crime on rise in Germany due to migrants

JORDYN PHELPS
President Trump is digging in on a demonstrably false claim that the crime rate in Germany has risen as a result of refugees in that country, despite the fact that the government of Germany recently released data showing the exact opposite -- that the crime rate has actually decreased in Germany to the lowest levels since 1992.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the president accused the government of Germany of concealing the truth of the crime rate in the country since accepting a surge of migrants into the country in recent years.

But that's simply not true, according to the most recently released German government data that showed that the crime rate in 2017 dropped by 5.1 percent compared to the previous year, excluding immigration offenses like illegal border crossings. And if immigration-related offenses are included, the crime rate has decreased even more - by 9.6 percent.

The White House has yet to provide ABC News with the source of the information the president cited in claiming that there is a 10 percent-plus crime increase in Germany.

President Trump first made his claim that the crime rate in Germany is "way up" in Germany in a tweet on Monday and also asserted that migrants have "strongly and violently changed their culture" in Europe.

The president has made the claim as he defends his administration's new "zero tolerance" policy that calls for the criminal prosecution of all adults apprehended attempting to cross the U.S. border illegally. The policy has resulted in the separation of some 2,300 children from their parents over a 6-week period and has led to a political backlash across the political spectrum.

ABC News' Sarah Hucal contributed reporting.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Helicopter down at State Highway Patrol training facility
Governor Cooper recalls NC National Guard members from border
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Correctional employee assaulted by inmates at Central Prison taken to hospital with serious injury
Alleged gang member charged in downtown Raleigh law office shooting
Former DA Bradsher gets jail time for wife-hiring scheme, loses law license
Video of child climbing pool ladder serves as warning for parents
Fayetteville police: 'Dangerous' suspect flees custody before booking
Show More
Manatee spotted in Outer Banks
VIRAL: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from FL restaurant
Man steals truck by driving through glass doors of dealership
Movie theaters warning customers with epilepsy about "Incredibles 2"
Odd animal shot in Montana identified by DNA test
More News