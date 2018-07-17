President Donald Trump said he "has full faith" in and accepts the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that meddling took place during the 2016 elections as he prepared to meet with members of Congress at the White House on Tuesday.
"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that meddling took place," Trump said adding that others could have also been involved.
At one point, the lights in the White House went out as Trump made his remarks.
"Oops, they just turned off the light," Trump said, joking: "That must be the intelligence agencies."
Trump also defended his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, insisting it was a success in spite of the widespread political backlash at home over his remarks at a Helsinki news conference.
The president drew criticism, even from some of his closest Republican allies, for his comments in which he seemed to accept Putin's denials of election meddling in conflict with his own intelligence community's conclusion that Russia did, in fact, interfere in the election.
Among the strongest rebukes of the president's performance came from close ally Newt Gingrich, who called for Trump to immediately correct what he characterized as the "the most serious mistake of his presidency."
The president took to Twitter Tuesday morning to double down on his assessment that the meeting with Putin was successful, even more so than his meeting with the United States' closest allies at NATO.
The president also offered thanks to Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who was one of a small number of Republicans who offered a defense of the president.
Trump has 'full faith and support' in intel community on Russian election meddling
Top Stories
More News