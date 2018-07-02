Trump meets with 4 potential SCOTUS nominees: sources

JOHN SANTUCCI
President Trump has met with four potential nominees for the Supreme Court opening, sources close to the president familiar with his meetings said Monday.

The four potential nominees to fill the Supreme Court seat after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement last week are: Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Raymond Kethledge and Amul Thapar, sources told ABC News.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
